Georgia Commissioners discuss Infrastructure Bill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - County commissioners from across Georgia came together in Savannah Saturday to discuss the impacts the recently passed, bipartisan infrastructure bill will have on our local communities.

County commissioners from all 159 counties are meeting this weekend for the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia convention in Savannah.

Several of them, representing Chatham, DeKalb, Peach, Fulton, Rockdale, Cobb and Athens-Clarke counties gathered on Savannah’s River Street . Each taking a few seconds to share how the infrastructure bill will help the areas they call home.

The bill’s intent is to help rebuild roads and bridges, improve transportation and expand broadband and access to clean drinking water.

Each commissioner says these are things their counties would absolutely benefit from.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also expressed how it’ll help push the state, as a whole, forward.

“Things that are going to help Georgia be able to compete. Not only across the nation, but around the world. This infrastructure bill gives our community a fighting chance,” said Mayor Johnson.

“It’s bringing, as it relates to Chatham County, support for our ports. It’s helping us to build a stronger economy. We’re giving people jobs, creating jobs, so people have disposable income,” said Commissioner Aaron Whitley of District 6.

President Biden is expected to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday.

