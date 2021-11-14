Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Gucci, Xbox to sell $10,000 special edition consoles

Gucci is selling a special edition Xbox for $10,000.
Gucci is selling a special edition Xbox for $10,000.(Source: Gucci/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Luxury brand Gucci is teaming up with Microsoft to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Together, they are releasing a special edition Xbox Series X.

It will only set you back $10,000, but it includes an Xbox Ultimate Game Pass.

The bundle will come with a console, two wireless controllers and a fashionable carrying case.

Gucci laser-etched the console with its iconic Rhombi design.

The company said the pattern alludes to both the initials of Guccio Gucci and the shorthand for “good game.”

The case is designed to be on the go, with dedicated space for both controllers and the Xbox.

Gucci plans to sell 100 units through its flagship stores. You can get yours starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New rail system part of plans to alleviate backlog at the Savannah port
Oglethorpe Speedway Park will be closing after the final races this weekend.
Oglethorpe Speedway Park closing after 70 years
The trial started one week ago today for the three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.
Police point of contact for owner of home under construction takes stand in Arbery murder trial
(Source: Pixabay)
Train kills 3 trying to escape SUV stuck on Georgia tracks
Proposal to turn property at the Oglethorpe Mall into apartments

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending...
Queen Elizabeth sprains back, misses war memorial service
Defense attorney Robert Rubin speaks during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis...
EXPLAINER: In Arbery’s killing, what the McMichaels and Bryan defense is arguing
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
Oglethorpe Speedway Park
The end of an era: Oglethorpe Speedway racers take the final lap