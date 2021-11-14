Sky Cams
Sunny cooler weather extends into the work week

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clear conditions continue into the evening as temperatures drop into the 50s after sunset.

It’ll be another cool night with temperatures continuing to cool into the lower 40s at daybreak Monday morning with a light westerly breeze.

Monday Tybee Tides: 7.8′ 4:54AM I 1.4′ 11:24AM I 7.9′ 5:22PM

Frost isn’t a big concern Monday morning, but temperatures will briefly dip into the upper 30s well west of I-95 at daybreak. Sunshine will then help warm us up into the lower 60s by lunchtime followed by highs in the upper 60s. This clear stretch of weather continues through midweek with lows in the lower 40s Tuesday morning and upper 40s Wednesday morning. Afternoon temperatures gradually climb to the lower 70s on Tuesday and mid 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Cloud cover increases Thursday as another cold front approaches the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s. The front will usher in cooler air on Friday with highs back in the mid 60s. Despite the cold front, dry weather is expected to continue through the next week.

Cooler weather extends into the coming weekend with morning lows in the mid 40s and highs in the 60s.

Tropical Update:

The tropics remain inactive as we approach the end of hurricane season.

