1 escaped Georgia inmate in custody; search continues for 4 others

From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix, Jr.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - One escaped inmate is in custody and the search continues for four others, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI issued a “Blue Alert” earlier this weekend after five inmates escaped from the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center.

Authorities say each of the inmates has a violent history and two of them are murder suspects. GBI officials say they took a white 2015 Kia Sedona van with Georgia license plate number CMP8628.

GBI announced Sunday night that Tyree Mantan Jackson had been taken into custody in Warner Robbins.

The other escaped inmates have been identified as Tyree Williams, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix, Jr. Authorities say they all escaped from the Pulaski County Jail shorty after 11 p.m. Friday.

Pulaski County is about 50 miles south of Macon.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the direct arrest of any of the wanted escapees.

If you see any of the inmates, investigators warn not to approach them and call 911 or the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1212.

