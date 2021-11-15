Chatham Area Transit hosting job fair to fill immediate positions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is still not able to run all of its routes due to a driver shortage. So, they will be hosting a job fair this week to bring in new workers as they try to get back to all of their regular services.

But it is not just bus drivers they are seeking. They need supervisors, maintenance staff, non CDL paratransit operators, and part-time and full-time water ferry captains. They are offering benefits, paid training, retirement plans and paid time off.

“To try to fill some of the vacancies that we have that should also help with some of the service disruptions, so, hopefully it will attract a bunch of interest,” said Eric Curl, Chatham Area Transit.

The job fair is happening on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oglethorpe Mall near the vacant Sears and food court.

CAT is still operating under pandemic protocols, requiring masks and only filling buses to half capacity. But they hope to soon return to normal service.

If you are interested in attending Thursday’s job fair, feel free to bring your resume and talk with the staff on-site.

For more about CAT career opportunities, click here.

