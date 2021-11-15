Chatham Co. leaders discuss future TSPLOST projects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County leaders are hammering out how to spend TSPLOST money.

The Board of Commissioners met with city councils, the Savannah-Chatham Board of Education and the Airport Commission to talk funding today. Chatham County Commission Chair Chester Ellis says there’s still a few questions that need answers, but they’re taking a team approach to get those details sorted out.

“We’ve been doing our homework. I have met with every municipality and some of them individually to make sure that they understand what they need to do in their jurisdiction to get these things done. and so we’re working very good together. Even though it may seem to be questions, but there is some solution to that problem. We’re just working on that solution. But that has to be best practices plus it has to be accountability for the monies that the citizens give us to do the work with,” said Chester Ellis, Chatham County Commission Chairman.

Monday’s meeting focused on the what the county calls Tier 1 projects. Those are the ones they can also get state and federal assistance to finish.

Chairman Ellis says those includes projects on Little Neck Road, Pooler Parkway and Highway 80.

