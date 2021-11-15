Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Colleton County deputies investigating fatal shooting

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead late Friday night in Colleton...
Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead late Friday night in Colleton County.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead late Friday night in Colleton County.

Deputies responded to the area of the Green Pond Highway and Runner Lane Friday at approximately 11:04 p.m. where they found the victim in a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, an incident report states.

Deputies responded to the area after dispatchers received a call from a woman who reported a man who said he had been attacked by someone with a knife, the report states.

The report does not provide details on the man’s identity or a description of the attacker. The report does not indicate that the 911 caller made any mention of a shooting.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Deputies have not made any arrests in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oglethorpe Speedway Park
The end of an era: Oglethorpe Speedway racers take the final lap
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Monday
New rail system part of plans to alleviate backlog at the Savannah port

Latest News

Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham asked the General Assembly Monday to temporarily suspend...
Joe Cunningham proposes temporary suspension of state gas tax
The woman was found in the backyard of a home on Rivers Street Saturday afternoon with multiple...
Colleton County woman airlifted after dog attack
Next steps for the Savannah fairground property
Next steps for the Savannah fairground property
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others