Colleton County woman airlifted after dog attack

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A 71-year-old woman was critically injured after being attacked by a pitbull in Colleton County, Colleton Fire Rescue officials say.

The woman was found in the backyard of a home on Rivers Street Saturday afternoon with multiple injuries and one arm almost amputated, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

Law enforcement secured the scene and tried to control the woman’s bleeding. Firefighter-Paramedics then arrived, treated her in the backyard, then placed her on a CARE Flight helicopter, McRoy said.

The helicopter took her to Colleton Medical Center, where she stopped breathing shortly after arriving. Fire-Rescue Crews and the Flight Crew were able to restore her breathing.

The crews then flew her to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.