Exchange Club of Savannah honors teacher of the month for October

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Exchange Club of Savannah honored October’s teacher of the month on Monday.

First grade teacher Laurie Slaughter was selected by the club for the honor.

Slaughter has been a teacher for over 20 years now, serving right now at Frances Meeks Elementary School in Richmond Hill.

The Exchange Club says it’s all about highlighting those educators who go above and beyond the call of the job and Slaughter says it’s all about the kids.

The Exchange Club also highlights a student of the month each month. At the end of the year, they’ll also select a student and teacher of the year.

