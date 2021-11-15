Farm Truck 912 event happening Monday to help highlight Diabetes Awareness Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit, the Forsyth Farmers’ Market’s Farm Truck 912, and Healthy Savannah are coming together to hold a special event to bring local produce to area families through the 912 Food Truck.

The Farm Truck 912 will be in Savannah on Monday, Nov. 15 to sell local produce to community members. This is food from local farmers, most of which are set up at the Saturday market in Forsyth Park.

The nonprofit has seen massive success with the Farm Truck 912. Last month, they saw a 1,300-percent increase in food sales. The truck makes stops each week at different locations across the city, and last month, they had record-breaking numbers. They had over $8,000 in sales with nearly 400 customers, which is the most they have ever had.

Farm Truck 912 also helps low-income families by accepting and doubling SNAP and EBT benefits. Cash, credit and debit will also be accepted.

“A lot of our customers live in neighborhoods where those options are not available so once they are here we figured we could bring the food to them, so we do have a lot of people come here,” said Eric Curl, Chatham Area Transit.

Usually, Farm Truck 912 takes a break in the winter months, but because of the high need, they are not taking a break this year.

During Monday’s event, Healthy Savannah will also be on hand to promote physical activity and help residents plan a more balanced and nutritious diet to help to highlight Diabetes Awareness Month. It will take place at the CAT’s JMR Intermodal Transit Center at 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

