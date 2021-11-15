Ga. lawmakers finish Legislature redistricting, turn to U.S. House

ATLANTA - Georgia House Republicans have approved new districts that state senators drew for themselves.

The 96-70 vote Monday completes redistricting for both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly.

Lawmakers must still tackle district lines for the state’s 14 congressional seats.

Senators have proposed a plan, but the House Republican majority has yet to release a proposed map.

While the House and Senate deferred to each other on redistricting for their respective chambers, they must agree on a congressional map. The Senate plan is projected to keep 59% of the Senate’s 56 seats in GOP hands. The Senate last week passed a House map projected to keep 54% of 180 House seats in Republican hands.

Lawmakers must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade to equalize populations following the U.S. Census.

Georgia lawmakers on Nov. 3 began a special session to redraw congressional, state Senate and state House districts.

Among the other items that have come up: Republicans are moving to change the composition of the county commission and school board in Georgia’s second-largest county after Democrats took control of both bodies.

The Senate State and Local Government Operations Committee voted 4-3 last week to approve a bill changing how Gwinnett County Board of Education elections from partisan to nonpartisan races.

The committee considered but didn’t vote on another bill expanding Gwinnett County’s commission from four members to nine.

