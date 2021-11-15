High school football playoff schedule: Nov. 19, 2021
The road to a state title continues in Georgia and South Carolina this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The state football playoffs continue in Georgia and South Carolina this weekend, as area teams aim to get one step closer to a championship.
Below is the schedule of games featuring area teams. All games are scheduled for Friday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
GHSA PLAYOFFS- SECOND ROUND
CLASS AAAAAA
Dacula at Brunswick
CLASS AAAAA
Calhoun at Ware County
CLASS AAAA
Luella at Benedictine
CLASS AAA
Carver-Atlanta at Liberty County
Appling County at Cherokee Bluff
Southeast Bulloch at Cedar Grove
Dawson County at Pierce County
CLASS AA
Columbia at Swainsboro
CLASS A-PUBLIC
Schley County at Metter
ECI at Macon County
Manchester at MCA
CLASS A-PRIVATE
Wesleyan at Calvary Day
Savannah Country Day at Holy Innocents’
SCHSL PLAYOFFS- STATE QUARTERFINALS
CLASS AAAA
Beaufort at Myrtle Beach
CLASS A
Whale Branch at C.E. Murray
SCISA PLAYOFFS- STATE FINALS (Games at Charleston Southern University)
CLASS AA
Williamsburg Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian (Sat. 11/20 at 5:00 p.m.)
CLASS A
Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (Sat. 11/20 at 12:00 p.m.)
GISA PLAYOFFS- SECOND ROUND
CLASS AAA
Valwood at Pinewood
Bulloch Academy at John Milledge
Tiftarea at Frederica
CLASS AA
Robert Toombs at Brentwood
