High school football playoff schedule: Nov. 19, 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The state football playoffs continue in Georgia and South Carolina this weekend, as area teams aim to get one step closer to a championship.

Below is the schedule of games featuring area teams. All games are scheduled for Friday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

GHSA PLAYOFFS- SECOND ROUND

CLASS AAAAAA

Dacula at Brunswick

CLASS AAAAA

Calhoun at Ware County

CLASS AAAA

Luella at Benedictine

CLASS AAA

Carver-Atlanta at Liberty County

Appling County at Cherokee Bluff

Southeast Bulloch at Cedar Grove

Dawson County at Pierce County

CLASS AA

Columbia at Swainsboro

CLASS A-PUBLIC

Schley County at Metter

ECI at Macon County

Manchester at MCA

CLASS A-PRIVATE

Wesleyan at Calvary Day

Savannah Country Day at Holy Innocents’

SCHSL PLAYOFFS- STATE QUARTERFINALS

CLASS AAAA

Beaufort at Myrtle Beach

CLASS A

Whale Branch at C.E. Murray

SCISA PLAYOFFS- STATE FINALS (Games at Charleston Southern University)

CLASS AA

Williamsburg Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian (Sat. 11/20 at 5:00 p.m.)

CLASS A

Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (Sat. 11/20 at 12:00 p.m.)

GISA PLAYOFFS- SECOND ROUND

CLASS AAA

Valwood at Pinewood

Bulloch Academy at John Milledge

Tiftarea at Frederica

CLASS AA

Robert Toombs at Brentwood

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.