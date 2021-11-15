Sky Cams
MONDAY | Chilly start, cool and sunny afternoon!

*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! We’re waking up to chilly temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s in many communities. It is dry this morning.

It’ll remain chilly, even cold in spots, through the morning commute and wait at the bus stop. Plentiful sunshine is in the forecast today as temperatures creep into the low and mid-60s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 60s in most areas between 1 and 3 p.m. A few communities may reach 70 by mid-afternoon.

The forecast remains dry and mostly clear this evening as temperatures, quickly, dip back through the 60s and into the 50s by 7 p.m. in Savannah.

We’ll wake up to temperatures ranging between the mid-30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning. A warming trend takes-hold heading into mid-week with afternoon temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to 80 Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Our next strong cold front sweeps through late Thursday or early Friday with much cooler with hand a risk of morning frost filtering back in heading into the weekend.

Have a great day,

Cutter

