Rev. Jesse Jackson stops in Savannah to talk ‘unity’ during Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

Reverend Jesse Jackson
Reverend Jesse Jackson(WTOC)
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tomorrow is day seven of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial. It comes after an apology from William “Roddy” Brian’s attorney on Friday.

You may remember Kevin Gough made a statement about “Black pastors” in the courtroom because of his objection to Civil Rights Leader Reverend Al Sharpton attending the trial to support Arbery’s family.

Gough said having high-profile members of the Black community like Sharpton and Rev. Jesse Jackson, sit in court was an attempt to intimidate and pressure the jury.

As a result of those comments, Civil Rights legend Rev. Jesse Jackson was in Savannah Sunday afternoon with the Savannah Alliance of Pastors. He will be in the courtroom to support Arbery’s family starting tomorrow.

Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke during a news conference at the St. Paul CME Church about ongoing racial injustice. He said that includes the jury selection of the trial and he is calling for unity.

“We are better together. We are better than we ever been before. We have to learn to live together or die apart as fools, " he said.

Rev. Jackson confirmed he will be attending a prayer vigil at 10 AM at the Glynn County court house.

