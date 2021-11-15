Support small businesses on ‘Pink Friday’ in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Small businesses are hoping to get ahead on Black Friday.

This week, the Downtown Vidalia Association is asking you to shop local before hitting big-box stores on “Pink Friday.”

The downtown area will have a touch of pink on Friday. When you see a store with pink balloons out front, organizers say you’re guaranteed to find some good deals.

“We want people to shop small first and spend at our local businesses,” Downtown Vidalia Association Director Tonya Parker said.

Parker says shopping local is so important.

“If you spend your dollars at a local store 70% of it is going to stay in the community. When you shop at big box stores, only 30% of that stays there,” Parker said.

While you might not be able to find the big flat screen TV you want to get on Black Friday in historic downtown Vidalia, there’s still a lot of holiday shopping you can do right here.

“Gift boutiques, clothing boutiques, fine jewelry stores, beauty salons,” Parker said.

These are just a few of the types of stores participating on Pink Friday. 23 businesses will have doorbuster sales and raffles you can enter for various giveaways.

“We’re not here just to get the big dollars on a big day. By doing this we’re supporting our community and all the jobs we’re trying to maintain,” Robin’s Nest owner Robin Barber said.

Barber says stores like hers can help the community in many ways when people buy their products. They can employ residents and even help fund the building of local parks and schools.

“Our community is trying to join together and support one another and go forward,” Barber said.

Small business owners say the pandemic is still impacting them greatly.

“We’re not employing as many people, to the fact that you’re not able to give as many donations as you once were,” Barber said.

“These are the people that you go to when you’re wanting them to sponsor your child’s little league team. These are the people that do those things, not those big box stores,” Parker said.

Parker says they hope the extra shopping opportunities will help local businesses have a successful holiday season.

