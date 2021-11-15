Thousands attended Phil the Park in-person for the first time in two years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah tradition returned Sunday night for the first time in-person in two years. Phil the Park, featuring the Savannah Philharmonic, had a limited sold out show.

Thousands of people filled the lawn at the Trustees Garden and people said this concert is just what they needed.

“I think this is my first concert since before the pandemic so it’s exciting,” said Attendee Ava Harris.

A lineup of food trucks and a full orchestra with sounds from the Savannah Philharmonic is something Savannahians have been missing.

“It’s so nice to just feel normal,” said Attendee Lisa Blaylock. “We’re both nurses so it’s really a breath of fresh air to have something nice to do outside and feel normal again.”

People brought out their lawn chairs, picnics and blankets. The concert attracted an out-of-town crowd too.

“This is beautiful. First time. First time,” said Atlanta Resident David Coney.

Most people said they haven’t been to an event like this in almost two years.

“It’s healing because you know through the pandemic, we’re pretty much to ourselves. Now, we have some semblance of normalcy going back to what we normally come together, break bread, have a good time... so yes, this is very rewarding for us,” said Coney.

The sounds of the orchestra ringing throughout the garden gave people a break for a few hours at least.

“Just hearing the music and eating my burger,” said Harris.

On a beautiful day, people could just unwind in the park or from home, to let the “Soundtrack of Savannah” take them away.

“How can you be mad at music,” said Coney. “Music makes you move and make you forget about your issues and problems of everyday life.”

WTOC filmed the entire event. It will broadcast later in December.

