Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Vidalia airport gets $2.2 million for new runway

(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Regional Airport has just been awarded $2.2 million through the American Rescue Plan Act for a runway rehab project.

Employees at the airport say they have about 25 planes that fly in and out each week. This airport is also one of only four airports in the state to receive this ARPA funding.

Vidalia City Manager Nick Overstreet says, just last week, crews finished laying down this new surface, near the terminal, for the planes to park on. It’s called the apron. This was a $1.8 million project funded through the state and city.

Now, the airport is receiving federal dollars for their runway rehab project. The $2.2 million will allow them to tear out all the current concrete slabs on the runway and replace them. The city won’t have to put any money toward it.

Overstreet says a new runway is great for many reasons.

“It’s very important to the airport, it’s very important to the City of Vidalia and it’s very important to our local economy. It really brings a lot more aircraft that’s maybe not your smaller aircraft, but your larger aircraft to our city. This makes a direct impact on our economic development,” Overstreet said.

Even though the airport serves mostly smaller aircraft, we’ve heard some big-time celebrities have used this runway. Overstreet says they hope to continue to grow. He says construction on the runway project will begin in the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oglethorpe Speedway Park
The end of an era: Oglethorpe Speedway racers take the final lap
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
New rail system part of plans to alleviate backlog at the Savannah port

Latest News

A new road open in Richmond Hill will connect the area and help cut down on traffic.
Great Ogeechee Parkway opens in Richmond Hill, funded by TSPLOST
Exchange Club of Savannah honors teacher of the month for October
Support small businesses on ‘Pink Friday’ in Vidalia
On the seventh day of testimony in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, tension continues to center...
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom