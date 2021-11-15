Sky Cams
Woman accused of biting off ‘large portion’ of La. officer’s ear

Michelle Smith, 36, is accused of biting a large portion of an officer's ear off during an altercation at a bar in Houma, Louisiana.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted for biting a large portion of an officer’s ear completely off.

According to the Houma Police Department, several women were fighting in the parking lot of Joni B’s Bar just after midnight Friday.

During the altercation, Michelle Smith, 36, allegedly bit an officer, tearing “a large portion of the right ear completely off,” police said. She fled the scene before she could be arrested.

The officer is recovering.

A warrant has been issued for Smith on one count of second-degree battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 985-873-6371 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

