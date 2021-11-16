Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 14-year-old boy abducted in New York believed to be in serious danger

James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.
James Fernandez Reyes is missing, reportedly abducted in Rochester, New York, Monday afternoon.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenager kidnapped in Rochester, New York, New York State Police said.

James Fernandez Reyes was taken at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in circumstances that may indicate he’s in danger of serious harm or death, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

The 14-year-old boy is listed as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

James was reportedly abducted by four or five men wearing masks, who left in a gold, midsized SUV with New York state license plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Rochester Police at (585)428-1107 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
On the seventh day of testimony in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, tension continues to center...
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom
Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation

Latest News

LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Tuesday
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden to push infrastructure deal at ‘broken-down’ bridge in NH
A grandfather in Virginia has gone to great pains to create a dazzling light show.
Grandfather turns home into winter wonderland
PHOTOS: Macy's unveils new balloons for Thanksgiving Day Parade