Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed to be traveling with Jacob Clare, 35.(TBI)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Tennessee statewide Amber Alert has been issued on a 3-year-old boy missing for 10 days.

The Gallatin Police Department said Noah Clare was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes. He may be in the company of his father, 35-year-old Jacob Clare.

Jacob Clare is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference charges in Tennessee. He is also wanted by Beaver Dam Police Department in Kentucky for kidnapping and custodial interference charges.

An endangered child alert had previously been issued for Noah.

Noah and Jacob Clare may possibly be traveling in a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with Tennessee tag 42MY10 and several stickers on the vehicle.

Michigan State Police said Monday that they may be on the way or already in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs, WILX reported. Amber Clare, a 16-year-old from Kentucky, also is believed to be a victim and traveling with them.

Jacob Clare's car
Jacob Clare's car(TBI)

Gallatin police said Jacob Clare left sometime late on Nov. 5 or in the early morning of Nov. 6 with Amber to drop off his son with family, but he never showed up.

Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mother, said the father is supposed to get Noah every other weekend following custody agreements. She said she dropped her son off with Jacob Clare on Nov. 5 in Gallatin, WBKO reported.

According to Ennis, Amber is Jacob Clare’s niece. Police said Amber was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5. They believe she left later that night or early Saturday morning.

Anyone who has seen any of those involved or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.(Michigan State Police)

