Arbery’s autopsy photos shown to jurors at murder trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Jurors heard testimony from forensic pathologist Dr. Edmund Donoghue, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, to start court Tuesday morning.

He’s the pathologist who performed the autopsy of Ahmaud Arbery who died from three shotgun blasts.

He testified about the condition of Arbery’s body. He pointed out the injuries to Arbery’s knuckles are consistent with someone who fell to the ground without being able to break his own fall.

He said he came to that conclusion after watching the video of Arbery being shot, which led him to another finding about Arbery’s injuries.

“He developed a very distinctive injury called Erb’s palsy, which is a paralysis of the left arm. It has a very specific sign. The forearm is rotated immediately, and the hand goes up like this in what is known as the waiter’s tip position, like a waiter putting his hand out for a tip and after the third shot - you see that,” Donoghue said.

He went on to say one of the shot gun blasts to Arbery’s armpit area paralyzed him in his final moments alive. And agreed with the prosecution that there was nothing law enforcement or medical personnel at the scene could have done to save Arbery’s life.

A number of graphic photos of Arbery’s body were shown to jurors, including the Nike running shoes Arbery had on that day.

