Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Arbery’s autopsy photos shown to jurors at murder trial

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley listens to an attorney for the prosecution question...
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley listens to an attorney for the prosecution question potential juror during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Sean Evans and Jessica Savage
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Jurors heard testimony from forensic pathologist Dr. Edmund Donoghue, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, to start court Tuesday morning.

He’s the pathologist who performed the autopsy of Ahmaud Arbery who died from three shotgun blasts.

He testified about the condition of Arbery’s body. He pointed out the injuries to Arbery’s knuckles are consistent with someone who fell to the ground without being able to break his own fall.

He said he came to that conclusion after watching the video of Arbery being shot, which led him to another finding about Arbery’s injuries.

“He developed a very distinctive injury called Erb’s palsy, which is a paralysis of the left arm. It has a very specific sign. The forearm is rotated immediately, and the hand goes up like this in what is known as the waiter’s tip position, like a waiter putting his hand out for a tip and after the third shot - you see that,” Donoghue said.

He went on to say one of the shot gun blasts to Arbery’s armpit area paralyzed him in his final moments alive. And agreed with the prosecution that there was nothing law enforcement or medical personnel at the scene could have done to save Arbery’s life.

A number of graphic photos of Arbery’s body were shown to jurors, including the Nike running shoes Arbery had on that day.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
William "Roddie" Bryan, center, sits next to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during the trial...
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation

Latest News

Traffic delays on I-95 south of Richmond Hill due to semi fire
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reduced Savannah’s Mask Mandate to a Mask Advisory Tuesday morning.
Savannah mayor reduces mask mandate to advisory
From left, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Gov. Brian Kemp participate in a news...
State of Georgia files lawsuit to challenge Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers
LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Tuesday