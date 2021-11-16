Sky Cams
Beaufort County Coroner to lay to rest 34 unclaimed remains

Beaufort National Cemetery. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:12 AM EST
BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office says they will lay to rest 34 unclaimed cremated remains on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The coroner’s office says it has attempted to contact and locate the families of 62 unclaimed remains that have been stored dating back to 1982.

Families of 27 of the previously unclaimed remains have come forward and now have the remains of their loved ones, Coroner David Ott says.

Meanwhile, 30 unclaimed remains will be buried in a crypt at the Forrest Lawn Cemetery. The crypt was recently purchased with the assistance of the Beaufort County government, a news release stated.

Four of the remains will be buried with military honors at the Beaufort National Cemetery.

One woman’s remains were claimed by her synagogue and buried with her husband.

The service at the Beaufort National Cemetery starts at 11:00 a.m., and the Forrest Lawn Cemetery service starts at 2:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend the services.

