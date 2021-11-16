Sky Cams
Bond denied for man arrested for woman's murder in Colleton County

Bond was denied for Billy Mclean Head III who is charged with the murder of 32-year-old...
Bond was denied for Billy Mclean Head III who is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Patricia Grooms
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge has denied bond for a man who is suspected of a woman’s murder in Colleton County.

Bond was denied for Billy Mclean Head III who is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Patricia Grooms. Colleton County Coroner Rich Harvey said Grooms died late Friday night.

Investigators responded to the area of the Green Pond Highway and Runner Lane at 11:04 p.m. where they found Grooms in a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, an incident report states.

Deputies responded after dispatchers received a call from a woman who called in stating that she was out with a male and a female juvenile. The male was stating to the female caller that he had been attacked by someone with a knife.

According to the report, deputies arrived and found the unresponsive woman in a truck with apparent gunshot wounds.

Head was locked up at the Colleton Detention Center.

