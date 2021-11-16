Bulloch County farmer honored with Farmer of the Year award

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One community took time Tuesday to honor farmers and others that help sustain our country.

In Bulloch County, they recognized the 2021 Farmer of the Year.

Organizers of the Chamber of Commerce’s Farm-City week say it’s important, even in a rural community, to remember how vital an economic engine agriculture still is.

Jay Clarke suspected something when his brother got up to introduce the 2021 Farmer of the Year. The award caught him by complete surprise.

“We don’t do it for recognition. That’s not why we do what we do. But it’s good that people are still aware of where and how and what agriculture does,” Clarke said.

Farm City focuses on the impact agribusiness has in the community. It stretches from farmers, to equipment dealers, bankers, even seed and fertilizer outlets, and all the other businesses who do business with any of them.

“How the Ag economy does drives these businesses and how they do on a day-to-day basis,” said Zack Murphy, with the Chamber Agribusiness Committee.

The award touched Clarke and his brother as their father passed away just last week and both knew he would have been proud.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.