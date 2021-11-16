Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Bulloch County farmer honored with Farmer of the Year award

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One community took time Tuesday to honor farmers and others that help sustain our country.

In Bulloch County, they recognized the 2021 Farmer of the Year.

Organizers of the Chamber of Commerce’s Farm-City week say it’s important, even in a rural community, to remember how vital an economic engine agriculture still is.

Jay Clarke suspected something when his brother got up to introduce the 2021 Farmer of the Year. The award caught him by complete surprise.

“We don’t do it for recognition. That’s not why we do what we do. But it’s good that people are still aware of where and how and what agriculture does,” Clarke said.

Farm City focuses on the impact agribusiness has in the community. It stretches from farmers, to equipment dealers, bankers, even seed and fertilizer outlets, and all the other businesses who do business with any of them.

“How the Ag economy does drives these businesses and how they do on a day-to-day basis,” said Zack Murphy, with the Chamber Agribusiness Committee.

The award touched Clarke and his brother as their father passed away just last week and both knew he would have been proud.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
William "Roddie" Bryan, center, sits next to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during the trial...
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation

Latest News

Grant set to help educators understand Gullah Geechee people
Grant set to help educators understand Gullah Geechee culture
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reduced Savannah’s Mask Mandate to a Mask Advisory Tuesday morning.
Savannah mayor reduces mask mandate to advisory
The Savannah Police Department investigates after a shooting at the Jennifer Ross Soccer...
Rally to end gun violence happening Tuesday at Memorial Stadium
Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex in Savannah.
Security updates in the works at Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex