Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Does TikTok owe you money? App details $92M settlement

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when...
The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People who have been using TikTok since before September could be entitled to money from a class-action lawsuit against the company.

TikTok has disclosed a $92 million settlement proposal from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

It comes from a federal lawsuit claiming TikTok illegally collected and used personal data from its users.

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.

You don’t have to live in Illinois to claim your share of the settlement, but that state’s residents could get up to six times more money.

People who think they are impacted can file claims on tiktokdataprivacysettlement.com.

Don’t be surprised if your piece of the pie is tiny. A recent Pew Research study shows 48% of 18-29-year-olds say they use the video sharing app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
William "Roddie" Bryan, center, sits next to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during the trial...
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation

Latest News

Dr. Edmund R. Donoghue, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Pathology Specialist,...
State rests case in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
GRAPHIC: Shotgun blast caused wound in Arbery’s chest, fatal bleeding
Forensic pathologist describes Ahmaud Arbery's wounds and final moments at trial
Medical examiner takes the stand in Arbery death trial
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in NH