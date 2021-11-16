Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery

Steve Macallin Thomas
Steve Macallin Thomas(Candler County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says a former youth pastor has been arrested on sexual exploitation charges.

The GBI says 22-year-old Steve Macallin Thomas, of Garfield, Ga., turned himself in Monday night.

Thomas is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of sexual battery.

They say the investigation was started at the request of the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, and that the victims identified so far were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents.

The GBI says Thomas is a former youth pastor at the Restoration Worship Center in Metter.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information should contact the GBI.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
William "Roddie" Bryan, center, sits next to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during the trial...
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation

Latest News

Grant set to help educators understand Gullah Geechee people
Grant set to help educators understand Gullah Geechee people
Dr. Edmund R. Donoghue, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Pathology Specialist,...
State rests case in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
City of Savannah
Savannah City Council meets to discuss 2022 budget
Georgia Capitol
Ga. lawmakers finish Legislature redistricting, turn to U.S. House