Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Freezer maker hit for tossing evidence in suit over deaths

A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at Prime Pak Foods, a poultry plant, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Gainesville, Ga.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A state court judge in Georgia is sanctioning a German company for destroying evidence in a suit over six deaths at a chicken processing plant northeast of Atlanta.

Local news outlets report Gwinnett County State Court Judge Emily Brantley on Friday ordered sanctions against Messer. The company made the freezer equipment that released a cloud of nitrogen gas in a deadly Jan. 28 incident in Gainesville.

Brantley calls the conduct of company employees “shockingly unacceptable.”

Investigators have said that nitrogen overflowed the freezer at Foundation Food Group.

Brantley says a Messer technician threw away a bent safety device found in another Georgia factory that may have shown what happened to cause the deaths.

FOLLOW THE COVERAGE

Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6

Workers escaped deadly leak by going through nitrogen fog

Workers here illegally may shy from investigators about nitrogen leak, some fear

Probe focuses on chicken conveyor in deaths at Georgia plant

$1M in fines sought over nitrogen leak that killed 6 at Ga. plant

Fines appealed over nitrogen leak that killed 6 at Ga. poultry plant

New owner set for Ga. chicken plant where leak killed 6

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
On the seventh day of testimony in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, tension continues to center...
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation
The woman was found in the backyard of a home on Rivers Street Saturday afternoon with multiple...
Colleton County woman airlifted after dog attack

Latest News

State Sen. Hugh Leatherman's office announced his funeral will be held this Friday at the...
Funeral plans set for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman
Generic Lottery Ticket
Some S.C. lottery sales halted after issue; non-winners can get refunds
Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom