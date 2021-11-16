Grant set to help educators understand Gullah Geechee culture

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nonprofit is getting nearly $200,000 to help educators nationwide better-understand the history of the Gullah Geechee people.

“This is an American story. When we talk about history, you talk about education, you have to come to this area,” Nobis Project co-director Dr. Jamal Toure said.

The Nobis Project was awarded $190,000 in federal funding to educate teachers about that Gullah story. It’s a mission the nonprofit has been pursuing for years.

“Being able to participate and receive the grant from the national endowment for the humanities is an amazing opportunity for us to be able to bring what we have been doing and making it more accessible,” Nobis Project Executive Director Dr. Christen Higgins Clougherty said.

They both believe Gullah history isn’t prominent enough in school curriculum and say it’s affecting the way the culture lives on.

“For Gullah Geechee culture and the history, and the culture of the people... it’s not known, so many people disconnect from it. Right here in Savannah Georgia, the largest city of Gullah Geechee people, very few identify like that and that’s a part of the educational system.

He says increasing knowledge of this in educators will help the next generation’s understanding.

“When we teach them, the teachers the educators can now go infuse that with regards to the classroom so it’s planting the seeds and again it becomes holistic.”

They’re hoping local teachers will take interest, but educators nationwide can apply online for this free, weeklong program. Please click here for more information.

