Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Holiday safety, shopping tips from Bluffton Police

(WAFB)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As you travel for the upcoming holidays, the Bluffton Police Department has a few safety tips for you to keep in mind.

The first has to do with your phone. They say avoid posting on social media that you’re leaving.

Next, have someone pick up your packages while you’re gone.

If you’re staying in town but plan on doing some holiday shopping, Bluffton PD says to shop in groups to not become a target.

“It just seems like during this time of year statistically some of our thefts go up and a lot of events from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, there’s a lot of family gatherings and a lot of drinking type of events, which is OK, just as long as were doing it safely and responsibly.”

Which brings up the last safety tip. They ask people to avoid getting behind the wheel after drinking. With all that in mind, Bluffton PD thinks it should be a safe and enjoyable holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
William "Roddie" Bryan, center, sits next to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during the trial...
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation

Latest News

Grant set to help educators understand Gullah Geechee people
Grant set to help educators understand Gullah Geechee people
Arbery’s autopsy photos shown to jurors at murder trial
Arbery’s autopsy photos shown to jurors at murder trial
Steve Macallin Thomas
Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery
Dr. Edmund R. Donoghue, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Pathology Specialist,...
State rests case in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial