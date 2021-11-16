Holiday safety, shopping tips from Bluffton Police

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As you travel for the upcoming holidays, the Bluffton Police Department has a few safety tips for you to keep in mind.

The first has to do with your phone. They say avoid posting on social media that you’re leaving.

Next, have someone pick up your packages while you’re gone.

If you’re staying in town but plan on doing some holiday shopping, Bluffton PD says to shop in groups to not become a target.

“It just seems like during this time of year statistically some of our thefts go up and a lot of events from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, there’s a lot of family gatherings and a lot of drinking type of events, which is OK, just as long as were doing it safely and responsibly.”

Which brings up the last safety tip. They ask people to avoid getting behind the wheel after drinking. With all that in mind, Bluffton PD thinks it should be a safe and enjoyable holiday season.

