Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Rally to end gun violence happening Tuesday at Memorial Stadium

The Savannah Police Department investigates after a shooting at the Jennifer Ross Soccer...
The Savannah Police Department investigates after a shooting at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex on Oct. 12.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coaches, parents and student athletes are taking a stand against gun violence in the community.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, they will be at Memorial Stadium for a rally against gun violence. The theme is “Reverse the Curse” and it all starts at 5:30 p.m. in the visitors side parking lot and everyone is welcome to attend.

This rally comes on the heels of the deadly shooting at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex last month. During the event, you can hear from families that have been impacted by gun violence, including family members who have lost their loves one from domestic gun violence and family members who have seen their children go through the court system after an incident with a gun.

Organizers from the Coalition of Youth Leaders in Savannah hopes to inspire parents and community members to make changes in the community and reverse the curse.

“I’m tired, this city is tired, these mothers are tired... so we need to come together and we need to all just understand, then educate others so hopefully it will change somebody, it will touch somebody’s heart, hopefully it will change their mind, their thoughts and make them think before they react,” said Todd Rhodes, President of Savannah Youth Royal Lions.

Parents and coaches say they are still looking for more support and welcome anyone to join their fight as part of the Coalition of Youth Leaders in Savannah.

The group plans to continue to hold these rallies against gun violence once a month at locations all across Chatham County.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
On the seventh day of testimony in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial, tension continues to center...
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom
Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation

Latest News

LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Tuesday
Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex in Savannah.
Security updates in the works at Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex
Beaufort National Cemetery. (Source: WTOC)
Beaufort County Coroner to lay to rest 34 unclaimed remains
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman's office announced his funeral will be held this Friday at the...
Funeral plans set for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman