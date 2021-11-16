Rally to end gun violence happening Tuesday at Memorial Stadium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coaches, parents and student athletes are taking a stand against gun violence in the community.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, they will be at Memorial Stadium for a rally against gun violence. The theme is “Reverse the Curse” and it all starts at 5:30 p.m. in the visitors side parking lot and everyone is welcome to attend.

This rally comes on the heels of the deadly shooting at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex last month. During the event, you can hear from families that have been impacted by gun violence, including family members who have lost their loves one from domestic gun violence and family members who have seen their children go through the court system after an incident with a gun.

Organizers from the Coalition of Youth Leaders in Savannah hopes to inspire parents and community members to make changes in the community and reverse the curse.

“I’m tired, this city is tired, these mothers are tired... so we need to come together and we need to all just understand, then educate others so hopefully it will change somebody, it will touch somebody’s heart, hopefully it will change their mind, their thoughts and make them think before they react,” said Todd Rhodes, President of Savannah Youth Royal Lions.

Parents and coaches say they are still looking for more support and welcome anyone to join their fight as part of the Coalition of Youth Leaders in Savannah.

The group plans to continue to hold these rallies against gun violence once a month at locations all across Chatham County.

