Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Rare ‘almost total’ lunar eclipse takes over the sky this week

An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for...
An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday, Nov. 19 for all of North America, according to NASA.(Chimperil59 // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You’ll want to look to the sky this week to witness a rare astronomical event.

An “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible in the early morning hours Friday for all of North America, according to NASA.

In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon’s disk will be within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse is expected to start at 1:02 a.m. EDT on Nov. 19, according to NASA.

NASA says the moon should turn red at 3:45 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse hitting at 4:03 a.m. and end by 7:02 a.m.

The moon appears red during a lunar eclipse, because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, according to NASA.

NASA says the moon should turn red at 3:45 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse hitting at 4:03...
NASA says the moon should turn red at 3:45 a.m. with the peak of the eclipse hitting at 4:03 a.m. The eclipse should end by 7:02 a.m.(NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
From top left: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and...
2 escaped Georgia inmates in custody; search continues for 3 others
William "Roddie" Bryan, center, sits next to his attorney Kevin Gough, left, during the trial...
Defense calls for mistrial after Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Arbery’s family in courtroom
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
Ga. lawmakers finish Legislature redistricting, turn to U.S. House
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door in Texas
Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
GRAPHIC: Shotgun blast caused wound in Arbery’s chest, fatal bleeding
The Coast Guard rescued 10, including at least one small child, from flooding in the Forks,...
Nearly 50K still have no power after Washington state storm