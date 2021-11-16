Savannah City Council meets to discuss 2022 budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders are meeting over the next couple of weeks to discuss Savannah’s 2022 proposed budget.

The annual budget retreats give city council the chance to meet and discuss what the priorities are for the upcoming year. The first one was held Tuesday at the Savannah Civic Center.

Mayor Van Johnson says one of the many priorities for him is making the minimum wage for city employees $15.

“We have to take the lead on doing that. I’m hoping also that we can make historic investments in affordable housing and homelessness. We have to do a much better with our trash, recycling, litter and pickup. We have to be able to do those things and I think council has been pretty consistent and clear about our assistance for our more unique public safety strategy.”

The next budget retreat is expected to take place two weeks from Tuesday.

