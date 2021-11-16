Sky Cams
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55

Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.

Davis passed away suddenly Monday. John owned John Davis Florist for more than 30 years. He has won just about every award a businessman and community leader can win, but he is known best by those of who really knew him for his generosity.

Through the years, he has donated his time, services and flowers to just about any nonprofit that asked him for help. Davis is a lifelong active member of Calvary Baptist Temple. Davis is survived by his wife, mother and two sisters.

John Davis just turned 55-years-old last week.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

