SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has reduced Savannah’s Mask Mandate to a Mask Advisory.

The mayor tweeted the update Tuesday morning, saying based on local numbers, he’s reducing the order. He said citizens are still advised to wear masks whenever necessary.

Based on our numbers, #Savannah Mask Mandate is reduced to Mask Advisory. Citizens are advised to wear masks whenever necessary. We will continue to follow the science. #SavannahStrong #gapol — Mayor Van Johnson (@MayorJohnsonSAV) November 16, 2021

