Some S.C. lottery sales halted after issue; non-winners can get refunds

Generic Lottery Ticket
Generic Lottery Ticket(File Image)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT/WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say they had to temporarily suspend sales for the Pick 3 and Pick 4 games.

According to lottery officials, an issue caused some tickets purchased on Monday after the midday drawing to default to the Nov. 22 midday drawing, instead of the night drawing for Nov. 15.

According to a press release, sales will resume once the issue has been resolved.

“Tonight’s evening drawing at 6:59 p.m. will be held as planned for Pick 3 and Pick 4. Retailers are able to cash winning Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets. No other games are affected,” lottery officials said. “Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets sold today for the Monday, November 22 midday draw will be valid for that drawing and claims will be honored after that drawing is held.”

“A player with a non-winning ticket purchased after the 12:59 p.m. midday draw on November 15, 2021, for the November 22 midday draw should contact the Lottery for a full refund,” officials added.

Players should mail the original Pick 3 or Pick 4 ticket(s) to the following address:

S.C. Education Lottery

Attn: Pick 3/Pick 4 Refund

P.O. Box 11039

Columbia, SC 29211-1039

