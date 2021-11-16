TUESDAY | A cold morning gives way beautiful afternoon conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! We’re waking up to cold temperatures in the mid and upper 30s inland... to low and mid-40s east of Interstate 95. It’ll remain cold through the morning commute and wait at the bus stop.

Frost is likely, inland, through 8 a.m. or so.

Plentiful sunshine is in the forecast today as temperatures creep into the mid and upper 60s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-70s in most areas between 1 and 3 p.m. The forecast remains dry and mostly clear this evening as temperatures, quickly, dip back through the 60s and into the 50s in Savannah.

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 40s Wednesday morning. A warming trend takes-hold heading into mid-week with afternoon temperatures ranging from the mid-70s to 80 Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Our next strong cold front sweeps through late Thursday or early Friday with much cooler temperatures and a risk of inland frost filtering back in Friday night.

Another strong front sweeps through early next week.

Enjoy your day,

Cutter

