All 5 escaped Ga. inmates captured, authorities confirm

Five Georgia inmates escaped Pulaski County Jail in middle Georgia on Friday, Nov. 12.
Five Georgia inmates escaped Pulaski County Jail in middle Georgia on Friday, Nov. 12.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GEORGIA (WTOC) - All five inmates who escaped Pulaski County Jail in middle Georgia late Friday night have been captured.

The U.S. Marshal South East Fugitive Task Force, along with help from the Warner Robins Police Department, managed to track down and arrest the three men still on the loose at the time. Two were captured Sunday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Warner Robins police, and on Wednesday morning, they announced the other three are now in custody.

Additional charges for each inmate have not been announced at this time.

