All 5 escaped Ga. inmates captured, authorities confirm

GEORGIA (WTOC) - All five inmates who escaped Pulaski County Jail in middle Georgia late Friday night have been captured.

The U.S. Marshal South East Fugitive Task Force, along with help from the Warner Robins Police Department, managed to track down and arrest the three men still on the loose at the time. Two were captured Sunday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Warner Robins police, and on Wednesday morning, they announced the other three are now in custody.

5th and final escapee from Pulaski County was captured tonight by the US Marshal South East Fugitive Task Force and Warner Robins PD. All accounted for! Great work! #WRPDstrong — Warner Robins Police (@WarnerRobinsPD) November 17, 2021

All 5 inmates are now in custody. pic.twitter.com/uzJRKyyHbA — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) November 17, 2021

Additional charges for each inmate have not been announced at this time.

