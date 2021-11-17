Sky Cams
Beaufort County reports declining number of COVID cases

(Gray Television)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - COVID-19 numbers in Beaufort County have been trending down since the end of August.

Aug. 22 saw a peak of nearly 200 for the 7 day moving average of cases. That number is at its lowest point since early July for Beaufort County - a positive sign for local doctors.

“We’re very encouraged to see the numbers continue to come down. We don’t know what’s going to happen later, but will take a win for now,” Beaufort Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kurt Gambla said.

Dr. Gambla is staying guarded with Thanksgiving coming up, though.

“We always get a little nervous when we have the holidays coming up because people travel and they tend to be indoors, and in crowds and in bigger groups more, so even though locally our numbers are down we always worry that we could be sitting on the threshold of another spike. We hope not but that’s always a possibility,” Dr. Gambla said.

Dr. Gambla wants to remind people to wash their hands and social distance, when necessary, when meeting up for the holiday season.

