Costco opening to impact traffic in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The countdown is almost over, Costco in Pooler is scheduled to open Thursday morning.

Even if you are not planning to stop in for the grand opening, be prepared for some increased traffic in the area.

A lot of people will be heading out to Costco’s first day on Thursday, which means drivers need to be prepared for the extra traffic, especially at the intersection of Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing.

Pooler police will have extra officers in the area to help make sure everyone is getting into Costco and leaving safely. They will also be staged at the intersection ready to take over directing traffic if needed.

The Georgia Department of Transportation and the city’s traffic team will be monitoring the timing of the signals to see if that will need to be changed in the future as traffic is expected to increase greatly this week.

“Be mindful of the people around you and just know that when you are up there in that area, it’s probably going to be congested and if you don’t have to be in that area, plan to take an alternate route for the next few days,” said Lt. Victor Tyson, Pooler Police Department.

While it’s hard to tell the long term impacts on traffic, city leaders hope this will alleviate some of the traffic on the north end of Pooler, but it will come at a cost to the south end.

Be patient if you drive through that area, especially on Thursday. Costco is expected to open up at 8 a.m. so be prepared for increased traffic in the morning and running throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.