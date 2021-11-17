Sky Cams
Groundbreaking held for new Hudson Hill Community Center

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Work began Wednesday on what will soon be a new community center in Savannah.

City leaders gathered for the groundbreaking of Hudson Hill Community Center. The city approved the $2.8 million project back in October.

The building replaces the old community center that was demolished.

“This is very important. We had a community center and this is a replacement. Within those few years where we did not have one, we felt the void. We did not have a place for our seniors to gather. We did not have a place for our children to come after school to get help and we just miss meeting here every month and we miss having other communities come over and gather with us at this particular building,” said District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier.

The nearly 5,000 square foot facility will have classrooms, offices, a large assembly space and a kitchen.

