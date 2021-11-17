Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

McMaster orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of late state Sen. Hugh Leatherman

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff in honor of state Sen. Hugh Leatherman.(AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff in honor of the late state Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

According to the governor’s office, flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Nov. 19. Leatherman’s funeral will be held that day at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.

PAST COVERAGE:

McMaster is also requesting flags to fly at half-staff over state buildings and buildings of political subdivisions in the state.

Leatherman, who was one South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmakers, died on Nov. 12 from cancer. He was 90.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Macallin Thomas
Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery
Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Dr. Edmund R. Donoghue, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Pathology Specialist,...
State rests case in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reduced Savannah’s Mask Mandate to a Mask Advisory Tuesday morning.
Savannah mayor reduces mask mandate to advisory

Latest News

Doctors offer tips to parents following death of child from flu
DHEC confirms first flu-related death in 2021 season
The intersection of Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing is expected to be busy Thursday, Nov....
Costco opening to impact traffic in Pooler
The Christmas tree at the corner of Broughton and Bull in November of 2017. (Source: WTOC)
Savannah Holly Days events return, Tree Lighting set for Nov. 26
LIVE: Trial of 3 men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery continues Wednesday