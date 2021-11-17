McMaster orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of late state Sen. Hugh Leatherman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff in honor of the late state Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

According to the governor’s office, flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Nov. 19. Leatherman’s funeral will be held that day at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center.

McMaster is also requesting flags to fly at half-staff over state buildings and buildings of political subdivisions in the state.

Leatherman, who was one South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmakers, died on Nov. 12 from cancer. He was 90.

