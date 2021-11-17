Savannah Holly Days events return, Tree Lighting set for Nov. 26

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The beloved Savannah Holly Days events will return to downtown Savannah this holiday season.

Savannah Holly Days is a joint effort by the City of Savannah, Visit Savannah, The Savannah Chamber of Commerce and other entities to provide family-friendly programming and decorations in Savannah during the holiday season. These events take place from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. Festive decorations will be up along Broughton Street, Ellis Square and River Street. There are several signature events, welcoming locals and visitors alike to the Historic District to eat, shop and explore.

Here are some of the events planned:

Holiday Tree Lighting

Join us for a festive tree lighting ceremony to kickoff the Holiday Season - with special local guest celebrities and Lyn Avenue band to kickoff the festivities.

When: Friday, November 26 @ 5:30 p.m.

Where: Bull & Broughton

Cost: FREE

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

Join us each Saturday in December at the tree for great family entertainment; from local dance groups, to choirs to bands - we have something for the whole family to enjoy downtown.

When: Each Saturday in December from 1 - 4 p.m. Saturday, December 4 Saturday, December 11 Saturday, December 18

Where: Bull & Broughton at the Tree

Cost: FREE

Holiday Shop & Sip

The Holiday Shop & Sip is first year, must- experience event. Join your friends downtown to taste wine and finish your holiday shopping in participating stores on Broughton Street. What a fun way to celebrate the holiday season. When: Saturday, December 18 from 4 - 7 p.m.

Where: Broughton Street Merchants

Cost: $25 a wristband for wine tasting

Jingle Bell Block Hop & Candy Crawl

Bring all the kids downtown and let them have a blast at the Jingle Bell Block Hop & Candy Crawl. This event will feature pictures with Santa, holiday dancers, Magic Mark, cookie decorating, games and a candy crawl at participating restaurants downtown.

When: Sunday, December 19 from 2 - 4 p.m.

Where: Broughton & Bull Street at the tree

Cost: FREE

