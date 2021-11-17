Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah Holly Days events return, Tree Lighting set for Nov. 26

The Christmas tree at the corner of Broughton and Bull in November of 2017. (Source: WTOC)
The Christmas tree at the corner of Broughton and Bull in November of 2017. (Source: WTOC)
By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The beloved Savannah Holly Days events will return to downtown Savannah this holiday season.

Savannah Holly Days is a joint effort by the City of Savannah, Visit Savannah, The Savannah Chamber of Commerce and other entities to provide family-friendly programming and decorations in Savannah during the holiday season. These events take place from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. Festive decorations will be up along Broughton Street, Ellis Square and River Street. There are several signature events, welcoming locals and visitors alike to the Historic District to eat, shop and explore.

Here are some of the events planned:

Holiday Tree Lighting

Join us for a festive tree lighting ceremony to kickoff the Holiday Season - with special local guest celebrities and Lyn Avenue band to kickoff the festivities.

When: Friday, November 26 @ 5:30 p.m.

Where: Bull & Broughton

Cost: FREE

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

Join us each Saturday in December at the tree for great family entertainment; from local dance groups, to choirs to bands - we have something for the whole family to enjoy downtown.

When: Each Saturday in December from 1 - 4 p.m. Saturday, December 4 Saturday, December 11 Saturday, December 18

Where: Bull & Broughton at the Tree

Cost: FREE

Holiday Shop & Sip

The Holiday Shop & Sip is first year, must- experience event. Join your friends downtown to taste wine and finish your holiday shopping in participating stores on Broughton Street. What a fun way to celebrate the holiday season. When: Saturday, December 18 from 4 - 7 p.m.

Where: Broughton Street Merchants

Cost: $25 a wristband for wine tasting

Jingle Bell Block Hop & Candy Crawl

Bring all the kids downtown and let them have a blast at the Jingle Bell Block Hop & Candy Crawl. This event will feature pictures with Santa, holiday dancers, Magic Mark, cookie decorating, games and a candy crawl at participating restaurants downtown.

When: Sunday, December 19 from 2 - 4 p.m.

Where: Broughton & Bull Street at the tree

Cost: FREE

More details will be available soon. Stick with WTOC for updates!

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Macallin Thomas
Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery
Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Dr. Edmund R. Donoghue, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Pathology Specialist,...
State rests case in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reduced Savannah’s Mask Mandate to a Mask Advisory Tuesday morning.
Savannah mayor reduces mask mandate to advisory

Latest News

St. Vincent’s renovation tours
St. Vincent’s renovated convent offering tours
St. Vincent’s renovation tours
St. Vincent’s renovation tours
Grant set to help educators understand Gullah Geechee people
Grant set to help educators understand Gullah Geechee culture
Bulloch County farmer honored with Farmer of the Year award