St. Vincent’s renovated convent offering tours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Vincent’s Academy’s 176-year-old convent is brand new again, and now the school wants to share the space with the community.

A year ago last week, WTOC took a look inside the $3 million renovation project of the school’s third floor where its Sisters of Mercy used to live. What was then a construction site is now 11,000-square-feet of usable space for students and faculty.

Parts of the building that were once divided into multiple bedrooms for the sisters have been converted into large, modern classrooms.

Hallways that were torn apart for the better part of a year are now bustling with foot traffic as all SVA students have the opportunity to use the new space during the school day.

An original pocket door discovered during the demolition phase has been re-purposed into an elegant conference table.

The entire space was transformed in less than a year and has been in use since the start of this school year.

“For 176 years, the sisters lived in the residence, which is awesome to think about. Hundreds of Sisters of Mercy throughout the years lived in this space. And so, when the last sister moved out, they said, please use this space for the students, and we added 11,000-square-feet for our students to use. So, that’s six classrooms and six offices, a beautiful assembly space and a board room,” said Mary Anne Hogan, President of St. Vincent’s Academy. “We began this project in July 2020 in the middle of a pandemic and we promised our donors and our students and our families here at St. Vincent’s Academy that we would be done and in the seats by August of 2021 and we did it. So, pretty awesome, even with the supply-chain problems in the middle of a pandemic, trying to raise funds and all of it. So, we’re just thrilled.

The new space at St. Vincent’s will be dedicated on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, and the school is inviting the public out for tours on that day to see how an historic part of the school has been preserved and improved.

“I really hope that our alum come and want to see this space. But this has really been kind of a hidden space because it was a private residence, so, not many people were up in this space. But I think, to me, the most special thing to me is going to be the sisters who this was their home for 20 plus years to actually come back and see this in a renewed way. So, I think that’s going to be the most special thing,” Hogan said.

You do need to reserve a time for a tour on Dec. 4. You can do that by going to St. Vincent’s Academy’s Facebook page here.

