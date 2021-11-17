Suspicious fire under investigation in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire investigators need your help in a house fire they’re calling arson. It happened Monday in Bulloch County.

Investigators say several things lead them to believe this fire didn’t just start on its own.

Caution tape still lined the curve of Everett Lane as the investigator from the state fire marshal’s office took photos for the case. Bulloch County’s fire chief says they got the call early Tuesday morning that the house was on fire.

They got here in less than 10 minutes but found it in flames. They’ve determined it started near the back door that’s blocked from view of the road. Other things point toward arson as well.

“The next contributing factor was there’s no power running to the house. It’s been vacant for a number of years now. So, immediately your mind starts wondering,” Bulloch County Fire Chief Chris Ivey said.

He says anyone who’s seen anything suspicious in the area recently needs to contact them because the information could earn them a reward if it leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state fire marshal’s office or the Bulloch County Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.