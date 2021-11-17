Top Teacher: Anita Taylor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Anita Taylor is teaching her Pre-k students about butterflies and other things at Gadsden Elementary School in Savannah.

“Pre-K is more about socialization, and academics, rather than just academics. So, we get to do a lot of lessons about kindness. and about being kind to each other. and about how we should behave toward each other,” Taylor said.

Taylor says building a relationship is important with not only her students but their families too.

“I’ve been known to go to my students houses, and hang out, go to their games, performances and whatever, and more with that they have going on after school and weekends, it is all about relationships. forging those relationships, with not only the family but the community,” she said.

Taylor has been teaching for 19 years in the Chatham County school system and says making a difference in a child’s life is what motivates her.

“I just want them to be kinder every day and to do better every day. and to improve every day,” Taylor said. “No matter what happens today, tomorrow can be a better day to improve.”

