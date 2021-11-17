Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Top Teacher: Anita Taylor

Anita Taylor
Anita Taylor(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Anita Taylor is teaching her Pre-k students about butterflies and other things at Gadsden Elementary School in Savannah.

“Pre-K is more about socialization, and academics, rather than just academics. So, we get to do a lot of lessons about kindness. and about being kind to each other. and about how we should behave toward each other,” Taylor said.

Taylor says building a relationship is important with not only her students but their families too.

“I’ve been known to go to my students houses, and hang out, go to their games, performances and whatever, and more with that they have going on after school and weekends, it is all about relationships. forging those relationships, with not only the family but the community,” she said.

Taylor has been teaching for 19 years in the Chatham County school system and says making a difference in a child’s life is what motivates her.

“I just want them to be kinder every day and to do better every day. and to improve every day,” Taylor said. “No matter what happens today, tomorrow can be a better day to improve.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Macallin Thomas
Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery
Many across the Savannah community are mourning the loss of John Davis.
Savannah florist John Davis passes away at 55
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Dr. Edmund R. Donoghue, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Forensic Pathology Specialist,...
State rests case in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson reduced Savannah’s Mask Mandate to a Mask Advisory Tuesday morning.
Savannah mayor reduces mask mandate to advisory

Latest News

Exchange Club of Savannah honors teacher of the month for October
Construction complete on new Claxton High School
Construction complete on new Claxton High School
Claxton High School
Construction complete on new Claxton High School
Savannah State University hosts Presidential Investiture honoring Ballard-Washington