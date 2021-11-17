Travis McMichael takes stand in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

Sky Cams
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.
By Sean Evans and Paige Phillips
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday was day nine in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.

Just a day after the state rested their case, attorneys for Greg and Travis McMichael asked for a directed verdict on counts one through five, while William Bryan’s attorney asked for a directed verdict on all of his counts.

A motion for a directed verdict asks for the court to make a directed verdict because they believe a jury cannot reasonably find their party guilty.

Judge Timothy Walmsley denied the directed verdict request for both McMichaels and Bryan.

After the motion was denied, Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney, delivered his opening statements to the jury. Attorney for both McMichaels gave their opening statements on day one of the trial.

After a lunch recess, the defense called Travis McMichael to the stand. Travis was first asked about Satilla Shores and crime within the community. He then detailed his law enforcement training with the U.S. Coast Guard.

His attorney, Jason Sheffield had Travis explain to the jury the use of force training he received from the U.S. Coast Guard.

