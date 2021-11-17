WEDNESDAY | Chilly morning, warmer afternoon ahead of a cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s chilly out the door with temperatures in the low to mid-40s inland this morning; warming to near 50° at the beach. It’s mostly clear this morning and sunshine rules the forecast, once again, today.

We’ll warm into the low and mid-70s by noon. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon in most communities. A neighborhood, or two, could reach 80° between 1 and 3 p.m. Temperatures cool back into the 60s right after sunset, through dinner-time. You may want a light jacket if you have evening plans.

Temperatures will be much milder Thursday morning; in the 50s and lower 60s across-the-board. Thursday features another warm, and more humid, afternoon. A spotty shower, or two, is possible Thursday as a cold front approaches the area and moves through.

Chillier weather returns Thursday night and Friday. Cool weather lingers through Saturday, but we begin to warm Sunday as another cold front approaches. The strongest front, to date, sweeps through Monday and much colder air filters in behind it.

A widespread frost, or freeze, is possible next Tuesday and/or Wednesday mornings.

Have a wonderful Wednesday,

Cutter

