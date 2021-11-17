Youth leaders, families rally against gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just over a month after a deadly shooting at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex, youth leaders and families affected by gun violence came together to rally against it.

They met Tuesday evening at Memorial Stadium.

City, county and youth leaders talked about how gun violence has affected young people and the community of Savannah and Chatham County as a whole. There were also brothers, mothers and more who shared about gun violence has changed their lives forever.

Dozens of families, coaches and more met at Memorial Stadium to talk about ending gun violence. Organizer Todd Rhodes says they want to reverse the curse, gun violence has on Savannah and around Chatham County.

“It affects us all and I’m to a point now that I’m tired and I’ve had enough. Because I’m tired that doesn’t mean I just type on Facebook and say that I’m tired. No. It’s about putting boots on the ground and being consistent. Going into our communities and letting people know enough is enough. Let’s come together. We all have somebody in this city that we know that’s been affected by gun violence,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes says the Savannah Coalition of Youth Leaders wants to be proactive with young people and communities throughout the county. The group along with with others are working on forming another coalition to talk with city and county leaders.

“The solution long-term is making sure as a coalition we challenge the city, we challenge the county to make sure that they give us the resources that we can provide the tools necessary to help these kids evade away from violence and actually start thinking about in future tense,” said Jay Jones, Savannah Coalition of Youth Leaders.

The coalition says they plan on meeting once a month to go around Savannah and Chatham County to talk about gun violence and how to prevent it.

The coalition has set up a hot line to help any young people who may be struggling and need someone to reach out to. They set this up shortly after the deadly shooting at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex over a month ago.

That number is 1.888.967.7678.

