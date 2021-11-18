3rd ID dedicates gates to war heros

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three gates at Fort Stewart will now each carry the name of a soldier that served the Marne Division.

The renaming of these gates gives thousands of soldiers the chance to think back on history every time they enter post.

One by one, commanders unveiled signs to honor three legendary Third Infantry soldiers. The division’s commanding general says the idea came to honor the soldiers during Marne Week. Each one earned some of the Army’s highest awards for bravery and action during combat.

“As people come in and out of the gate, just take a second to reflect on what ‘selfless service’ means because you’ve got three gates that represent what that means with these Dog Faced Soldiers,” 3rd ID Commanding General, Charles Costanza, said.

Capt. Maurice Britt’s grandson, Chris spoke of the military career his grandfather had in between playing in the NFL and later becoming Lt. Governor of Arkansas.

“He would say thank you and he’d be very pleased. But I think he’d be more focused on the example it sets for these guys here,” Chris Britt said.

Starting with this, they’ll use Marne Week to name something on post for one of the soldiers that exemplifies this division.

