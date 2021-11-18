Sky Cams
4th person dies after wreck on Fort Argyle Road at Old River Road

Three people were killed in a wreck on Fort Argyle Rd. at Old River Rd. on Wednesday.
Three people were killed in a wreck on Fort Argyle Rd. at Old River Rd. on Wednesday.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people have died after a crash Wednesday evening at Fort Argyle and Old River roads.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), four of five passengers of a minivan have died in the crash.

The van was driving south on Old River Road after 5 p.m. on Wednesday and failed to yield the right of way at the intersection with Fort Argyle, according to GSP. An 18-wheeler driving west on Fort Argyle struck the van’s driver side. Two of the passengers were ejected from the van.

GSP confirmed the 27-year-old driver of the minivan, a passenger in their early 20′s, a passenger in their early 40′s and a 19-year-old passenger have all died. The fifth passenger has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the five people in the minivan were construction workers.

GSP continues to investigate.Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

